Setton Farms Takes Home Best in Show at Kosherfest

Setton Farms is excited to announce that their innovative pistachio products have received three awards at the 2021 Kosherfest New Product Competition, including the top honor of Best in Show.

The extreme heat of Scorpion Pepper Seasoned Pistachio Kernels wowed judges and took the top spot in the Savory Snacks category. These no-shell pistachios are seasoned to spicy perfection with Trinidad Scorpion Peppers and are an exciting snack that consumers can feel good about enjoying. This newest addition to the Seasoned Kernel line (which includes Salt & Pepper, award-winning Garlic Onion, and award-winning Jalapeño) contains no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Each variety is dry roasted with natural seasoning, making them a unique and delicious source of plant-based protein.

“We are honored to have been awarded New Product Winner at Kosherfest 2021 for our family’s new Scorpion Pepper Seasoned Pistachio Kernels,” said Setton Farms Mia Cohen. “As family farmers and all-around pistachio advocates, we are so proud to be recognized for this newest addition that joins our existing line of dry roasted naturally seasoned pistachios. We hope consumers will also love the heat that this new variety brings to the table!”

The coveted Best in Show award was claimed by Setton Farm’s 100% Pure Pistachio Oil, which also won in the Spices, Oils, and Vinegars Category. This versatile product is Kosher for Passover and year-round use. Handcrafted in small batches using traditional techniques, this oil is sure to be the crowning ingredient in any gourmet dish. Raw and unfiltered, this oil keeps Setton’s pistachios’ beautiful color and fresh taste intact, making it perfect for dipping, incorporating into dressings and sauces, or as a finishing oil.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded Best in Show for our family’s new Pistachio Oil,” said Setton Farms VP of Domestic Sales Joseph Setton. “This new product was truly a labor of love, having spent many years perfecting our ability to extract pure, unfiltered pistachio oil from nutrient-dense raw pistachios. We think pistachio consumers will love getting their pistachio fix via this premium oil.”

The Setton family wants to share this honor with their loyal fans by hosting a giveaway. Fans can enter to win both the Scorpion Pepper Seasoned Pistachio Kernels and the Premium Pistachio Oil. Visit Instagram.com/Setton_Farms and Facebook.com/SettonFarms through November 1, 2021 and follow the entry rules of the giveaway post for a chance to win. Five winners will be chosen on each of these social media platforms.

Kosherfest is the world’s largest and most well attended Kosher-certified products trade show. From chain supermarkets to corner groceries, restaurants to caterers, over 6,000 industry professionals attend the annual show at the Meadowlands Expo Center in New Jersey. The show is open Tuesday, November 9th, and Wednesday, November 10th. Visit Setton Farms at booth number 634.

Setton Farms products are available on Amazon and at your local Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel, ACME, Wegmans, Bed Bath and Beyond, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, CVS, ShopRite, Lidl, Shaws, and Price Chopper.

About Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc.

Since 1986, the Setton family has taken a hands-on approach to growing and processing America’s Best Tasting Pistachios in the Central Valley of California. As the second-largest pistachio grower-processor in the United States, Setton produces pistachios that make their way to more than 60 foreign markets worldwide. Setton Farms’ pistachios are grown, processed, and packaged using renewable energy, eco-friendly practices, and proprietary techniques to offer the highest quality pistachios with a fresh-from-the-orchard taste. Setton Farms’ pistachios are also vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free, and Kosher, while a select variety features the AHA Heart-Check mark.