SHAFFE attends Shanghai International Fruit Expo to Consolidate Ties of Friendship, and Positioning of Southern Hemisphere Fruit Exporters

“We are very excited to be finally at Shanghai International Fruit Expo. China is our most important market, so being present at this event allows us to strengthen friendships, networking and positioning of Southern Hemisphere fruit exporters, especially in these difficult times”, said Nelli Hajdu, SHAFFE Secretary General.

“SHAFFE participates to the opening ceremony, where we explain the work of our association, as well as an analysis of exports from the Southern Hemisphere to this market”, added Hajdu.

The Shanghai International Fruit Expo is held from 15 to 17 November, after being postponed due to the Covid pandemic, and restrictions by the Chinese authorities.

SHAFFE country representatives from Brazil, Chile, New Zealand, and Peru are participating in the event.

“For SHAFFE, this participation is key to our strategy of establishing a presence and seeking alliances to boost exports from the southern hemisphere. SHAFFE recently signed an MOU with The China Chamber of Commerce for Food and Native Products (CFNA), which will be reinforced with our presence at this event”, said Charif Christian Carvajal, SHAFFE President.

According to SHAFFE data, fruit exports from the southern hemisphere to China amounted to 1.01 mio. T (2020), valued at USD: 3.4 billion.