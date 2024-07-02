Shoppers, Retailers, & Produce Brands Choose to ‘Do Good’ With Thx! Dreams

Shoppers and retailers embrace the chance to help farmworkers through THX!

Weston, Florida — Thx! (www.thxdreams.com) embraces the philosophy that most retailers and consumers want to do good, and according to recent research, shoppers favor retailers that are “doing good” the most — especially when it’s at little or no cost to them.

With major retailers including SEG / Winn-Dixie, Sam’s Club, Walmart and others now offering Thx! products, shoppers can buy produce items like Kiwi Kings from FruVeg, SunFed bell peppers, Classic Harvest citrus and more – all offering shoppers the chance to fulfill a life-changing dream for the farmworkers showcased on the products. By scanning the QR codes on the Thx! Labels, these featured farmworkers share their life-enhancing dreams through their short videos.

The produce industry has recognized this unique consumer messaging by THX!, and Farm Journal / The Packer just awarded THX! as the Best B-to-C messaging in its Best of Sustainable Produce Summit Marketing Awards. With more retailers signing up to offer these co-branded products in stores, there are tens of thousands of authentic connections now being created between shoppers and featured farmworkers. With more than 40,000 scans to date in under two months at Sam’s, Thx! co-branded labels are adding extra value to produce products and creating a positive halo effect for the retailers who carry them, putting the “Human Face of SustainabilityTM.”

The Thx! brand’s purpose is to help farmworkers achieve specific dreams while enhancing their dignity as individuals, offering respect for a job often unrecognized and overlooked. The results are plentiful and unmistakable for produce companies, retailers and shoppers: Increasing the company’s workplace and company morale, creating positive associations with shoppers who are searching for retailers that align with their values, and helping farmworkers achieve dreams previously out of reach. Plus, shoppers also feel an authentic connection to farmworkers, exercising a chance to give back. They are emailing THX! with enthusiasm for the program and asking how else they can contribute to helping these endearing farmworkers.

The growth in niche markets that cater to sustainability and social impact goals is on the rise, and research proves that shoppers are becoming more sensitive to retailers who are tackling issues addressing social inequalities. The Thx! mission helps satisfy retailers’ sustainability goals and equity initiatives creating a win/win in the fresh industry supply chain. Offering the Thx! label on produce items integrates a turn-key social responsibility initiative into many retailers’ diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) objectives and amplifies their brand awareness.

Thx! makes it a turn-key process for produce partners by helping create, manage, support, and fulfill everything that goes into selecting the farmworkers and facilitating their dreams. This effort provides easy participation at a minimal cost, and offers transparency via a third-party shopper audit to monitor where the money flows.

“We are thrilled to join forces with such great brands and pave the way towards better lives for their farmworkers,” said Martin Casanova, Chief Dream Maker and Co-founder at Thx! Plus Co-Founder and Chief Imagination Officer Raul Fernandez added, “Our program helps fresh produce brands demonstrate their commitment to farmworkers by putting a human face and honest stories to corporate sustainability programs.”

About Thx!

Thx! is a groundbreaking social impact program dedicated to connecting consumers and retailers of fruits and vegetables with the hardworking farm workers who make it all possible. Through the use of innova7ve labeling and packaging, Thx! Creates a personal connection between consumers, retailers, and farmworkers by featuring their stories and dreams directly on Thx! partner’s product packaging. h@ps://thxdreams.com For More Information: Please contact Mary Blackmon, Media Rela7ons for THX!, at media@thxdreams.com, for an interview with THX! Visit our Instagram page as well: @thx_dreams.