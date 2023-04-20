Shuman Farms Celebrates Earth Day With Sustainability Initiatives

Reidsville, GA – Shuman Farms, a leading grower and shipper of premium Vidalia® onions, is focusing on its sustainability initiatives in celebration of Earth Day. The company is committed to reducing its environmental impact and preserving the earth for future generations.

These initiatives include enhancing soil health through the planting of cover crops that enrich the soil and promote long-term agricultural productivity. Furthermore, to prevent soil erosion and preserve the quality of the land, Shuman Farms implements measures like grass waterways and grass terraces. The organization also focuses on reducing water usage by using overhead low-flow emitters, minimizing waste through recycling and composting, and using natural pest control methods. Additionally, Shuman Farms continues to find ways to reduce plastic and cardboard in their packaging.

“Protecting our natural resources is a responsibility we take very seriously,” said John Shuman, President and CEO of Shuman Farms. “We are committed to being good stewards of the land and doing our part to create a sustainable future.”

In addition to its sustainability efforts, Shuman Farms has partnered with Box to Nature, a program led by the Paper and Packaging Board that helps organizations incorporate reusable packaging solutions into their supply chain. The mission of the Paper and Packaging Board is to increase demand for paper-based packaging products by promoting their sustainability, versatility, and value.

“By using Box to Nature’s eco-friendly packaging options, we will be able to reduce our carbon footprint and improve our environmental impact,” reports Broc Davis, Sustainability and Operations Lead at Shuman Farms. “Many of our customers are prioritizing sustainable packaging, and this partnership allows us to continue to respond to those needs.”

As part of its Earth Day celebration, Shuman Farms is also encouraging consumers to make sustainable choices and reduce their environmental impact. The company will be sharing tips for reducing food waste, conserving water, and supporting local farmers across its social media channels throughout the week.

“At Shuman Farms, we believe that every small step towards sustainability can make a big difference,” said John Shuman. “We hope to inspire others to join us in our efforts.”

About Shuman Farms, Inc.

Headquartered in the center of the Vidalia® growing region in Southeast Georgia, Shuman Farms is an industry-leading, year-round grower, packer, and shipper of premium sweet onions. Shuman Farms has been providing high-quality onions to customers across North America for two generations. The family-owned organization is committed to sustainability and innovation, using environmentally friendly farming practices and cutting-edge technology to ensure the best possible product. Learn more about Shuman Farms at shumanfarmsga.com.