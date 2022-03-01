Shuman Farms Continues to Lead Causing Marketing Initiatives and Giving Back Programs

Reidsville, GA – For more than 20 years, John Shuman, President and CEO of Shuman Farms, has been a key-driver of cause-marketing in the produce industry. Through programs like Healthy Family Project®, their Feeding America® bag promotions, and supporting breast cancer awareness in October, giving back has always been a priority for Shuman and his company.

“More than 38 million people, including 12 million children, face hunger in the United States. As farmers and food producers in America, it is our responsibility not only to shed light on this crisis, but to also do something about it,” said Shuman.

Through various charitable projects, Shuman Farms and Healthy Family Project have donated a combined 8 million meals to Feeding America, supporting initiatives that help get food to families and children who face food insecurity.

Shuman Farms is not alone in their efforts. Many of their retail partners and other grower/shippers have joined Shuman in their fight against hunger. In 2021 alone, more than 65 produce and like-minded brands partnered with Healthy Family Project in various digital and in-store campaigns, giving back in the local communities of 3,848 grocery stores around the country.

“When I first created Healthy Family Project in 2002, my goal was to bring the produce industry together to make a difference,” Shuman reflected. “Each year, as we add more retail partners and sponsors to our efforts, I am humbled and grateful for all of the support the industry has provided. We are truly working together to fight hunger, one meal at a time.”

Wanting to do more to raise awareness about childhood hunger, in June 2019, Shuman Farms started to ship their RealSweet® Vidalia® onions in special Feeding America bags. Each year, an estimated 29.6 million students receive free or low-cost meals at school. Summer break can be very hard for these students and their families. Shipping these special bags and providing a donation to Feeding America makes a difference during a crucial time of year. Shuman Farms also ships their premium RealSweet onions from Peru in Feeding America bags during November and December, another time of year when families often struggle to put food on the table.

In 2021, on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shuman Farms took their Feeding America program to a grassroots level, inviting retail partners to join them in volunteering at their local food banks and pantries. Those that were able to participate received an additional donation from Shuman Farms to their community food bank.

“In addition to our bags and bins driving the message at retail, it was great to see the impact our retail partners had in their local communities,” Shuman said.

Looking ahead at their efforts for 2022, Shuman Farms plans on continuing these hyper-local efforts by providing additional fresh product donations in the communities of retail partners who engage and support their Feeding America programs in June, November, and December.

Attendees at SEPC’s Southern Exposure will be able to learn more about the organizations’ giving back and cause-marketing efforts. All are invited to stop by the annual Healthy Family Project reception on March 4th at 5 pm on the Cabana Deck at the Dolphin Resort, or visit the organizations’ booths (Shuman Farms Booth No. 918 and Healthy Family Project Booth No. 1147) during the show on Saturday.

About Shuman Farms, Inc.

Headquartered in the center of the Vidalia® growing region in southeast Georgia, Shuman Farms is an industry-leading, year-round grower, packer, and shipper of premium sweet onions. Learn more about Shuman Farms at shumanfarmsga.com.

About Healthy Family Project®

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids®, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $7 million to benefit children and families and provided 12 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.