SiCar Farms Expanded Season: Winter Citrus – Lemons, Grapefruit & Oranges

SiCar Farms, the largest and leading lime importers to the United States – reports their winter citrus season is thriving and supply is expected to be steady throughout the season. SiCar Farms was founded in 1986 by entrepreneurial dynamos Sigifredo Gudino and Carmen Ochoa in Tecoman, Colima, Mexico. SiCar Farms is a multigenerational family business that has more than 40 years of experience in the fresh market industry.

Luis Gudino, SiCar Farms CEO has laser focus on the business by cultivating company initiatives of innovation, energy efficiency, sustainability, social responsibility and implementing the best agricultural practices. Gudino says “We are the growers, packers and importers that have expanded by becoming vertically integrated, specifically with our greenhouses, planting fields, packing houses, juice and oil processor plant. Our logistics infrastructure, fleet and distribution centers are strategically located in Mexico and the United States to guarantee the freshest products.”

With the 2021 winter harvest under way, SiCar Farms reports record volumes for this season and unprecedented quality. Specially within their winter citrus programs;

Lemons: Mexico production season is July through December and California lemon production is year round. Consistent volumes are available per week of meyer and eureka lemons and their quality has been reported spectacular. Varieties are available in bagged and bulk.

Grapefruit: Mexico has production from October through May and California production is steady in the month of December. Steady quality volumes of ruby red grapefruit available per week. Fresh grapefruit is available in bagged and bulk quantities.

Oranges: Mexico has reliable production from November through June. Expected steady volumes per week consisting of sweet and Valencia varieties. Oranges are available in bagged and bulk quantities.

“SiCar Farms cold chain management provides prompt deliveries and the freshest product from our fields to our customers’ distribution centers,” adds Gudino.

SiCar Farms, Vision: We aspire to be the most consolidated and best positioned Mexican producer and trading group in the fresh produce market, with a strong presence in the international market. We want to be recognized for our fulfillment policies of national and international quality, sustainability and safety and workplace environment.