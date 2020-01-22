Side Delights Launches The “Journey of a Potato” Educational Video at SEPC Southern Exposure 2020

San Francisco, CA – Side Delights® announced today it will launch the “Journey of a Potato” video in Tampa February 27-29, during Southern Exposure 2020: Produce on Parade!.

Under the “Grown Where it Matters” campaign, this video is an educational piece for both consumers as well as potato buyers/merchandisers. The video follows a potatoes life cycle from seed to store, and answers questions it’s viewers probably don’t know to ask such as “When is potato harvest season?” “Do potato plants have flowers?” and “Why are there holes in potato bags?”

The “Journey of a Potato” video will make its debut among produce experts who gather each year to attend educational sessions, network, and learn about the latest produce trends and topics from key industry speakers.

Side Delights® kicked-off the cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) video and podcast-based program in October 2019 to invite viewers to step into their potato fields and experience why Side Delights® potatoes are “Grown Where it Matters” and learn about the unique and exciting world of potato farming.

As consumer interest grows in the $20 Billion locally grown products industry, Side Delights® decided to share information on their growing practices, harvests, packaging, and sustainability through an immersive 360° VR video and a podcast series.

Side Delights® brand potatoes are grown from farms in eight geographically diverse growing areas located near the largest population centers in the US. “Sustainable and local farming is becoming increasingly important for the benefits to the environment and the community, but it also results in truly better tasting products,” noted Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “As the trade and consumers continue to engage with the story and history of our farms through our videos and other platforms, they will learn how our sustainability practices and the passion of our farmers result in better-tasting, higher-quality potatoes.”. Currently, you can find the video posted to the Fresh Solutions Network You Tube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WB9TDJ98mPY&t=1s .

Use the directional controller in the top left hand corner of the screen to move the camera around to get the full effect of the video technology. Or, watch the video on your cell phone/tablet which allows you to physically move your screen around to see everything there is to see in the field. If you would like to use this video to educate your consumers, or re-branding to a private label brand if we are packing for you, please reach out to Kathleen Triou.

For more information on Side Delights® products, programs and recipes, visit www.sidedelights.com.

Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network is a group of family-owned growers & shippers who choose to work together to make the potato and onion industry better for everyone. FSN helps potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. We deliver competitive insights, collaborative innovation and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners are: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), Green Thumb Farms, Inc. (Fryeburg, ME), Red Isle Potato Growers, Ltd. (Prince Edward Island, Canada), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), Sun-Glo of Idaho, Inc. (Sugar City, ID), and Mack Farms, Inc. (Lake Wales, FL).

Contact Information: Kathleen Triou, (209) 627-6800, ktriou@freshsolutionsnet.com