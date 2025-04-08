Side Delights Offers 6-Minute Solution as Loaded Potato Trend Continues

Single-Serve Size Baked Potatoes with Custom Loaded Potato Sauce is Craveable, Shelf-Stable, Convenient, and Affordable



Newport Beach, CA – As loaded potatoes trend with articles like ‘The 30-Minute Loaded Potatoes You’re Going to Want Every Week’ in Woman’s Day, and recipes in The Pioneer Woman and TikTok, Fresh Solutions Network® (FSN) shares a six-minute solution from Side Delights.

Side Delights® Amazables!® are premium a side dish solution composed of US No. 1 grade Russet potatoes that microwave in only six minutes plus custom sauces. The portable, all-inclusive potato comes with a Loaded Baked Potato sauce by Litehouse®. Gluten-free Amazables!® are shelf-stable, so there is no need to refrigerate them, but they can be stored in the refrigerator if preferred.

“Loaded potatoes are in the spotlight for their bold flavor, satiety, and mealtime flexibility. With Amazables!, you can satisfy your loaded baked potato craving without waiting to heat the oven or the typical 30 to 45-minute bake time,” noted Kathleen Triou, president and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Amazables! are great tasting crispy-skin potatoes with a custom-created Loaded Potato sauce boasting all the traditional loaded baked potato toppings like creamy sour cream, cheddar cheese, chives, and, of course, bacon! Amazables! single-serving sizes are perfect for portion control and waste minimization.”

Amazables! come wrapped in Krisp Film, a #1 recyclable film technology pouch that is used as the cooking vessel in the microwave. It creates an oven-crispy-style skin on the outside and a drier, fluffy potato on the inside. Amazables! are also available with a custom-created Litehouse Buffalo Ranch sauce, which combines creamy Ranch dressing and spicy Buffalo sauce with hints of celery and cilantro.

Amazables! is an affordable lunch or dinner, main dish or side dish solution that is sustainably grown and packed in the USA.

Side Delights® offers a variety of choices of nutritious, sustainably produced products, including bagged and bulk potatoes, potato kits, convenience potatoes, petite potatoes, fresh-cut potatoes, and organic potatoes. For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit SideDelights.com, FreshSolutionsNet.com, and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC

Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Masser Family of Companies, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), and NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND).