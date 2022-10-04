Side Delights Offers Any-Size Shopping Solutions as Offices and Schools Reopen

Newport Beach, CA – Side Delights® offers “any-size solution” to shoppers as they return to school and work.

Fortune magazine reported that companies such as Apple, Comcast, and Peloton, asked employees to return to the office after Labor Day1, causing shoppers to shift their routines again. This schedule change affects consumers in various ways, including shopping and dining habits. As college students return to campus, some households feed fewer people, while commuting creates time constraints for others. Shoppers seek affordable menu ideas and ingredients that can be prepared quickly and easily for an entire family or a suddenly smaller table.

“Side Delights potatoes are quick to prepare and flex effortlessly between a quick and easy weeknight meal to a formal dinner for two to twenty,” commented Kathleen Triou, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Solutions Network. “Side Delights potatoes can be used as a key ingredient in any meal, especially with changing daily routines and rising food costs. Potatoes are a flexible, nutritious, family-pleasing, budget-conscious powerhouse!”

Side Delights® offers family favorites such as a simple microwaved potato with salsa and ranch dressing or a cheesy quick healthy potato casserole to a hearty main course like coconut red curry stewed potatoes that can be prepared in 15 minutes or less.

Side Delights® offers a variety of choices of nutritious, economical products, including Potato Kits, Convenience Potatoes, Gourmet Potatoes, Fresh-Cut Potatoes, and Organic Potatoes. For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit SideDelights.com and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), Sun-Glo of Idaho, Inc. (Sugar City, ID) and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).