Side Delights Offers Shoppers Potato Recipes and Reasons to be Thankful This Holiday

Newport Beach, CA – Side Delights® offers shoppers Thanksgiving recipes and reasons or reminders to give thanks this year. Thanksgiving is a crucial season for retailers, with the top 25 Thanksgiving-related grocery categories accounting for 81 percent of the $2.2 billion pre-Thanksgiving increase in grocery sales.1

With origins dating back 400 years to 1621, the national holiday of Thanksgiving began in 1863 when President Lincoln proclaimed “a day of Thanksgiving and Praise” during the middle of the Civil War2 with a ‘feast’ for the soldiers. “This recent time of crisis has reminded us of reasons to be thankful, such as our health, our time, and even the occasional indulgence,” noted Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “This Thanksgiving, we wanted to share some simple ways to celebrate the holiday with new reasons to be thankful and recipes to go with them.”

Side Delights® 2021 suggestions to be thankful with alternatives to Classic Thanksgiving Mashed Potatoes:

#1: Be thankful for being healthy with a low-fat recipe featuring Russet potatoes, nonfat plain yogurt, and fat-free milk: Quick and Healthy Spinach and Bacon Mashed Potatoes.

#2: Be thankful for spending time with family and friends with a time-saving recipe prepared in the microwave: Microwave Mashed Potatoes.

#3: Be thankful for the little pleasures in life with a decadent version of the traditional side dish: White Chocolate Mashed Potatoes.

