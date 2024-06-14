Side Delights Offers Shoppers Solutions as Consumer Dining Habits Drive Breakfast and Brunch Trends at Home

Newport Beach, CA — As brunch experiences a revival in cities across the U.S., Side Delights® responds with cost-effective, healthy potato products and recipes for a social media-worthy meal for the morning or any time of day.

High food prices and changing consumer dining habits have helped bring brunch back as a budget-conscious “splurge” in 2024, according to food industry consultancy firm Technomic. Data shows that other post-pandemic consumer dining habits contributing to the increased popularity of breakfast and brunch include eating meals earlier and spending less money on food.1 Younger demographics also embrace the trend, creating weekend social occasions using hashtags #brunching #brunch #brunchtime #breakfast #food #foodie #healthyfood. Trending choices are honey sandwiches, cinnamon roll pancakes and wonuts — a waffle/doughnut hybrid.

Consumers are re-embracing the notion that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. A recent article published on June 6, 2024, revealed that a significant portion of Americans skip breakfast, as reported by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. The Center for Metabolism warns that skipping breakfast can lead to a disruption in insulin secretion, resulting in low blood sugar, which can cause fatigue, brain fog, and exaggerated emotional responses. They further caution against choices such as sugary cereal and processed meats, which provide calories but few nutrients. Side Delights® potato products and recipes, on the other hand, offer a healthier alternative, providing a balance of nutrients and energy to start the day right.

“Brunch foods can be both fun and delicious without being high in fat or sugar,” emphasized Kathleen Triou, president and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Potatoes are a good source of fiber, which promotes a feeling of fullness, and are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Side Delights® outshines the competition by offering shoppers a complete potato portfolio of healthy, satisfying, versatile, convenient, value-added, and cost-effective potato choices for breakfast and beyond. From microwave-ready potatoes to fresh-cut A Cut Above options, we have the potatoes to easily and quickly make brunch a fan favorite in every household!”

Side Delights® offers healthy breakfast and brunch options and a variety of versatile recipes that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Some of these include the Festive Potato Frittata – Side Delights, Chili Potato Cakes – Side Delights, Tri-Color Potato Hash with Kale & Pancetta – Side Delights, Quick Skillet Potatoes with Eggs and Middle Eastern-Spiced Tomato Sauce – Side Delights

Side Delights® offers a variety of choices of nutritious, economical products, including bagged and bulk potatoes, potato kits, convenience potatoes, petite potatoes, fresh-cut potatoes, and organic potatoes. For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit SideDelights.com, FreshSolutionsNet.com, and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include Masser Family of Companies (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).