Side Delights Shares Insights For Thanksgiving From Shopping to Side Dishes

San Francisco, CA – Side Delights shared their findings from studies published on 2020 Thanksgiving spending and favorite Thanksgiving meals and side dishes. The data showed that almost 75% of Americans plan to spend the same amount of money or more on Thanksgiving this year, with 80% shopping at stores instead of opting to purchase online1. What will they be spending the increase on? According to the National Turkey Federation, 88% of Americans indicated they will be serving turkey on Thanksgiving this year. Statistics from multiple studies show that mashed potatoes lead the side dishes that will be served with them.

Last year, among US adults who celebrate Thanksgiving – 51% cited mashed potatoes as one of their three favorite side dishes, making the mashed version of America’s favorite vegetable, the winner. For those wondering where the hearty, healthy potato favorite stands out, Midwesterners in particular listed mashed potatoes as their #1 favorite Thanksgiving side dish (59%).2

The 2020 results are now in, and mashed potatoes are again the clear winner. A study titled The Best 8 Thanksgiving Side Dishes asked Americans what side dish they were looking forward to the most for Thanksgiving. Mashed potatoes ranked #1, with 71% of respondents selecting the spud side dish as their favorite. In another study on Popular Thanksgiving Sides in Every State, findings showed that mashed potatoes reigned in 10 out of 50 states.

For this mashed potato-loving majority, Side Delights offers recipes such as Side Delights Classic Thanksgiving Mashed Potatoes and has launched a “How To Make Mashed Potatoes” step-by-step video Side Delights.com/FAQ on making the perfect Thanksgiving side dish.

For home cooks who are looking for a shortcut, Kathleen Triou, President & CEO of Fresh Solutions Network, offers a solution, “You can also cook a bag of Side Delights® Steamables™ in the microwave for 8 minutes,’ noted Triou. “Then just pour them into a bowl, add milk & butter, and mash, mash, mash!”

For more tips and tricks on how to make delicious potatoes, visit Side Delights YouTube Channel and SideDelights.com/FAQ

Side Delights products are available in fresh-cut, organic, gourmet, convenience, and potato kits. For more information, visit www.sidedelights.com.

