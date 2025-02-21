Side Delights Shares Insights on Potatoes as a Healthy Part of an Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Newport Beach, CA – Fresh Solutions Network® (FSN) shared nutritional information on potatoes and explained why the recent Top 6 Diet Trends in 2025 stated that “Anti-inflammatory foods will rock in 2025”.

There are many reasons for consumers to follow the trend and adapt a diet rich in foods that contain the nutrients that can reduce inflammation. In addition to helping manage joint pain, Anti-inflammatory foods can help prevent chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and certain types of cancer.1 As consumers become aware of these benefits, certain foods that contain the nutrients that can reduce inflammation are also trending. Potatoes are one of them.

As America’s favorite vegetable, potatoes are a part of many healthy diet plans, including the Mediterranean diet, the Paleo diet, and Whole 360. Now, a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences specifically recommends potatoes as a healthy addition to an anti-inflammatory diet.2 In addition to being naturally low in calories, potatoes are cholesterol, fat, and sodium-free. A significant source of health-promoting nutrients, potatoes are rich in fiber, potassium, and vitamins C, B3, and B6.

What consumers may not know is that potatoes also contain components such as carotenoids and anthocyanins – inflammation-fighting antioxidants that also give purple, yellow, and sweet potatoes their unique colors. Data confirms that in addition to high levels of vitamins and minerals, red potatoes contain healthy phytochemicals such as quercetin, which contain anti-inflammatory properties.3

“As the awareness of their anti-inflammatory properties increases, shoppers will think of new ways to incorporate potatoes into their diet,” noted Kathleen Triou, president and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Side Delights® offers products for all consumers, all meal occasions, and all applications from convenience to gourmet. Side Delights potatoes are available in a variety of sizes and colors – perfect for healthy recipes like Purple Potato Salad with Beets and Arugula, California Avocado Tri-Color Potato Salad, and Red Potato Skewers on the Grill.”

Side Delights® offers a variety of nutritious, economical products, including bagged and bulk potatoes, potato kits, convenience potatoes, petite potatoes, fresh-cut potatoes, and organic potatoes. For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit SideDelights.com, FreshSolutionsNet.com, and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

1) BuzzFeed – An Anti-Inflammatory Diet Is A Good Idea For Anyone To Follow”

https://apple.news/AeRqEoZkzQzaIaWtR0bxrzg

2) Eating Well – 5 “Bad” Carbs You Should Be Eating to Lower Inflammation

3) https://growingperfect.com/potatoes-inflammatory-food-c3988/

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Masser Family of Companies, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), and NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND).