Side Delights Starts 2023 Supporting Shoppers’ Small Kitchen Appliance Trends

Newport Beach, CA – Side Delights® offers cost-saving and nutritious shopping solutions as consumers change how they cook. Fast, efficient, and affordable – the small kitchen appliance market continues to grow, with expected revenues of US $9.51 billion in 2023.1

“A variety of foods can be cooked using small kitchen appliances, but delicious, affordable potato recipes can be prepared with almost all of them,” noted Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “As the economy and food costs continue to be a concern, with Side Delights® potatoes, shoppers save time and money with both purchases.”

As [Food%20&%20Wine%20Magazine]Food & Wine Magazine released their top picks for 2023 small kitchen appliances, Side Delights® suggests potato products and recipes for the five best. This 5-Quart Stand Mixer will take the lumps and the work out of any mashed potato recipe, such as Lime-Cilantro Mashed Potatoes or a Mashed Potato Casserole.

For home cooks looking for a healthy spin on a classic, Side Delights® potatoes and small appliances are the answer with Crunchy Seasoned Oven Fries made with this Compact Smart Oven or Easy Homemade Potato Chips cooked in this Premium Digital Airfryer. Both are less messy and more nutritious than cooking in oil and are perfect for a single serving, a side dish, or a snack.

Side Delights® Bakeables can be prepared quickly, easily, and healthfully in the microwave with this Smooth Wave Microwave: Single-serve, light, and fluffy baked potatoes in eight minutes – yes indeed!

Slow can now be quick with Side Delights® Quick Healthy Slow Cooker Chicken & Potatoes cooked in this 6-Quart Pressure Cooker.

For more information on Side Delights® nutritious, economical products, including Potato Kits, Convenience Potatoes, Petite Potatoes, Fresh-Cut Potatoes, and Organic Potatoes, visit SideDelights.com and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).