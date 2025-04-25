Sinclair Advances Sustainable Packaging with Certified Compostable PLU Sticker

Sinclair is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability through continued innovation and collaboration in the fresh produce industry. Dr. M. Scott Howarth, Director of Research and Development, recently shared updates on Sinclair’s progress in developing environmentally responsible labeling solutions, with a particular focus on the company’s certified compostable T55 PLU sticker.

As part of its ongoing industry engagement, Sinclair also participated in CPMA’s Learning Lounge panel discussion, “Sustainability’s Shifting Landscape,” where Dr. Howarth joined fellow experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of sustainability in fresh produce.

The Sinclair T55 PLU Sticker – The Future of Fruit Labeling

The T55 PLU sticker has been over 17 years in development and is certified for both home and industrial composting. Ongoing partnerships with customers such as Zespri Group, a global leader in the kiwifruit market, helped with the trial and development of T55. This was key to developing the T55 compostable sticker application and adhesion performance, which is equivalent to conventional PE/PP PLU stickers.

“At Sinclair, we believe that sustainable innovation must be practical, scalable, and supported by rigorous certification,” said Wil Murray, Senior Director of Operations at Sinclair. “The T55 label is a major milestone in our mission to provide environmentally responsible solutions that meet the real-world needs of our customers and their consumers.”

Global Reach & Certifications

To ensure global applicability and compliance, Sinclair works closely with regulatory bodies and international certification organizations. The T55 PLU sticker has achieved multiple certifications, including:

• EN 13432 (European compostable packaging standard)

• NFT 51-800 (France)

• AS 5810-2010 (Australia)

These certifications provide assurance to retailers, producers, and consumers that the product meets internationally recognized compostable standards.

Infrastructure & Evolving Legislation

The adoption of compostable materials remains closely linked to the availability of supporting infrastructure and the pace of legislative development across markets. Sinclair continues to monitor regulatory trends and collaborate with industry stakeholders to advocate for the development of composting facilities and policies that support the wider use of compostable packaging.

Raising awareness & education

In addition to product innovation, Sinclair is focused on raising awareness and supporting the transition to sustainable packaging within the fresh produce sector. By providing guidance to stakeholders and promoting clear communication throughout the value chain, the company aims to contribute to more informed decision-making and a broader understanding of the role that compostable solutions can play in reducing packaging waste.

About Sinclair

Sinclair is a leading provider of innovative PLU sticker solutions for the fresh produce industry. With a focus on sustainability, quality, and customer service, Sinclair offers a range of products designed to meet the diverse needs of growers, packers, and retailers worldwide. Committed to environmental stewardship, Sinclair continues to innovate with cutting-edge technologies that enable fresh produce labeling to be an environmentally conscious packaging choice.