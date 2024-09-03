Skinnydipped’s New, Balanced Line: Meet Salty + Sweet

SkinnyDipped’s New Salty + Sweet Lineup Includes Three Flavors: Vanilla Crunch Almonds, Maple Crunch Almonds, and Cinnamon Crunch Cashews

SEATTLE — SkinnyDipped , beloved for its innovative snacks, welcomes an all-new line to its irresistible roster: Say hello to Salty + Sweet.

Available in three delicious new flavors – Vanilla Crunch Almonds, Maple Crunch Almonds, and Cinnamon Crunch Cashews – SkinnyDipped’s Salty + Sweet range offers a new way to snack with no strings attached. They’re more savory than SkinnyDipped’s prior products, but they retain the brand’s signature sweetness, too!

“My mom and I often debate whether we’re more “salty” or “sweet” when it comes to snacking, then we figured – why not be both,” said Breezy Griffith, CEO and Founder of SkinnyDipped. “Salty + Sweet is the perfect answer to your cravings. A healthy snack where a little sweet meets a salt kissed kick without the sugar hangover.”

SkinnyDipped’s entry into the Salty + Sweet category delivers on nut-forward offerings – something the brand’s audience has been craving. This line keeps with SkinnyDipped’s commitment to healthier snacks, too, with lower-sugar input and a hit of protein. Packed with out-of-this-world flavor thanks to SkinnyDipped’s expert in-house tastemaker, Val Griffith (Chief Innovation Officer and “mama nut”), Salty + Sweet is an everyday snack created to satiate your everyday cravings.

Arriving on the heels of its sleek rebrand, SkinnyDipped’s Salty + Sweet packaging is also made with 40% post-consumer recycled plastic. A nutty, balanced blend of snacking almonds and cashews, see below for more on each addictively crunchy flavor:

Maple Crunch Almonds: Sweet like your favorite maple glazed donut on a fall day, yet crunchy with a hit of sea salt.

Sweet like your favorite maple glazed donut on a fall day, yet crunchy with a hit of sea salt. Vanilla Crunch Almonds: Glazed like a vanilla wafer yet balanced with sea salt for a can’t-stop-snacking crunch.

Glazed like a vanilla wafer yet balanced with sea salt for a can’t-stop-snacking crunch. Cinnamon Crunch Cashews: Crunchy + cinnamon blasted like your favorite childhood cereal, this snack always stays crunchy.

Cinnamon Crunch Cashews, Maple Crunch Almonds, and Vanilla Crunch Almonds retail for $6.49 per 4oz pouch. The entire Salty + Sweet line can be purchased on Amazon and at select retailers. All SkinnyDipped products are made with no artificial colors or flavors, are naturally and lightly sweetened, Kosher certified, Non-GMO, and are Gluten-Free. Almond-based products are always made with Bee-Friendly almonds.

Launched in 2016, SkinnyDipped is currently available in over 25,000 retail doors nationwide. SkinnyDipped has won numerous awards, including placement on the Inc. 5000 ranking for multiple years. For more information, please visit www.skinnydipped.com and follow SkinnyDipped on Instagram and TikTok @SkinnyDipped.

About SkinnyDipped

Based in Seattle, WA, SkinnyDipped has evolved from its kitchen table origins to one of the fastest-growing female-founded companies in the U.S. Founded by the mother-daughter duo of Breezy and Val Griffith, SkinnyDipped is committed to creating delicious, better-for-you and anxiety-free snacks comprised of less sugar – and no dirty secrets. All products are made with non-GMO ingredients, are gluten-free and Kosher and contain no artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors. All their almonds are sourced from certified bee-friendly farms. In addition to being better for you, SkinnyDipped is also committed to doing better around the world. Available nationwide at Target, Walmart, Kroger and many more retailers, SkinnyDipped is all about empowered snacking – and never having to choose between happy and healthy. Dive into snacks with no strings attached.