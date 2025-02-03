Small Avocado Promotions Propel 2024 Summer Holiday Sales to Four-Year Highs

Small Avocado Promotions Outperformed Large and Bagged Avocados

MISSION VIEJO, CA – The 2024 summer holidays demonstrated strong growth for avocado sales, achieving four-year highs at retail. According to the latest Avocado Holiday Retail Recap by the Hass Avocado Board (HAB), unit sales increased by an average of +2.3%, while dollar sales soared +19% compared to the prior year. Combined, Independence Day and Labor Day generated 92.4 million units and $122.5 million in sales.

Small Avocados Drive Growth

Small avocados (4046) fueled unit growth during the Independence Day and Labor Day weeks, supported by their large share of category sales and strong growth. Growth in small avocado sales was driven by promoted and non-promoted sales, which added +5.7 million in total incremental units to the category.

The category had fewer promotions for 2024 summer holidays compared to 2023 but saw strong performance among promoted volume (lbs.). Promotions for small avocados achieved particularly solid sales lift and outperformed large avocados (4225) and bags. Regionally, the Northeast recorded the highest volume (lbs.) lift for small avocados during the third quarter holidays.

Key highlights from the report include:

Independence Day

Avocado dollar and unit sales surged during Independence Day, reaching $63.6M in dollar sales, a +20.8% increase over the prior year. Unit sales climbed to 48.2M, up +2.6% from the prior year, while the average selling price climbed to $1.32/unit for the holiday. Small avocados were the key driver of unit growth during the holiday, contributing an additional +4.0M units to the category.

Labor Day

Labor Day avocado unit sales increased +2.0% to 44.2M units while dollar sales rose +17.2% to $58.9M. The average selling price rose to $1.33/unit during the holiday week. Small avocados led unit growth for the holiday, adding +1.7M in incremental units.

The Avocado Holiday Retail Recap provides detailed analyses of promoted and non-promoted volume (lbs.) and dollar sales, pricing dynamics, lift metrics, and promotional efficiency across various bulk avocado sizes and bagged avocados. Each report also details regional sales information providing insightful information for future holiday promotion planning.

These findings underscore the growing consumer demand for avocados during key holidays and highlight the success of targeted promotional strategies. For a detailed overview of 2024 holiday sales performance, visit hassavocadoboard.com and download the full report.

About The Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB)exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing, and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.