Small Format Organic Fruit Packaging Aims to Make Organics  Accessible for All

Chelsea, MA – Morning Kiss Organic is excited to highlight the availability of organic lemons, limes, avocados, and oranges in convenient 3-count pack sizes. Designed for smaller households, busy lifestyles, and waste-conscious consumers, these packs offer a fresh, nutritious, and eco-friendly solution.

Available year-round, these small packs provide a consistent, high-quality organic option at an affordable price point. Through a thoughtfully structured program pricing model, Morning Kiss Organic ensures that organic produce remains accessible to a wider range of consumers, making healthy eating both convenient and budget-friendly. Private label programs are also available, allowing retailers to offer these premium organic options under their own brand.

In addition to lemons, limes, avocados, and oranges, seasonal citrus varieties—such as blood oranges, Minneola tangelos, and cara cara navels—will also be available in the same 3-count format, offering consumers even more organic choices throughout the year.

“These 3-count packs are part of our commitment to bringing organic produce to more people by offering high-quality, affordable options,” says Alden Guptill of Morning Kiss Organic. “By making organic fruits available in smaller, more manageable quantities at a competitive price, we’re helping modern consumers embrace healthier choices without sacrificing convenience or freshness.”

The small case count for these packs helps retailers achieve faster inventory turnover, leading to lower shrink and reduced waste. This format allows all stores, regardless of size, to confidently offer organic produce without making a significant investment in inventory—broadening accessibility to fresh, organic fruits in more locations.

Packed with essential nutrients, these fruits are a great addition to any diet:

Lemons & Limes: Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, perfect for infusing water, enhancing recipes, or brightening up any dish.

Avocados: A heart-healthy superfood loaded with good fats, potassium, and fiber for a satisfying and nutritious boost.

Oranges: Sweet, tangy, and easy to peel, making them an ideal snack with a high vitamin C and fiber content.

Ready to ship and ripe for promotion, these 3-count packs offer a practical solution for those looking to enjoy premium organic produce without worrying about excess or spoilage. By focusing on affordability, convenience, and sustainability, Morning Kiss Organic continues to make healthy living more accessible for everyone.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.