SnapDragon Apples Assembles All-Star Partners for South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Samples and giveaways for an expected crowd of 30,000

Lockport, NY — SnapDragon apples is hitting the road for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival with an all-star lineup of partners. Joining SnapDragon at the Feb. 20-23 event are Pecan Nation, Yancey’s Fancy and Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards.

This marks SnapDragon’s second consecutive year at the festival but the first time the brand is bringing along its complementary partners, offering attendees a unique taste experience.

“We’re excited to serve charcuterie skewers featuring SnapDragon apples, paired with pecans from Pecan Nation and cheese from Yancey’s Fancy, ” said Jessica Wells, executive director of Crunch Time Apple Growers. “Guests can also enjoy refreshing SnapDragon Apple Cider from Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards. In addition to handing out thousands of samples, we’ll give festivalgoers a chance to enter to win a prize package featuring SnapDragon apples and products from our partners. ”

“Apples and pecans are a perfect pairing, so we jumped at the opportunity to team up with SnapDragon for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, ” said Duke Lane III, president of Pecan Nation. “We see this as just the beginning of what our two brands can achieve together, including retailer-specific programs in the near future. ”

In addition to joint sampling at South Beach, each brand will support the partnership via social media. For South Beach updates, consumers can follow @snapdragonapple on Instagram.

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival draws more than 500 culinary experts, Food Network stars and celebrities each year, including Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay and Rachael Ray.

About SnapDragon Apples

SnapDragon apples have a Monster Crunch that will leave you feeling satisfied and energized. It’s ideal as a snacking apple or sliced in salads and pairs beautifully with cheeses, nuts and more. SnapDragon Apples are the love and labor of more than 150 family farmers across New York State. SnapDragon Apples are sold at retailers nationwide, including South Beach favorites Publix, Aldi, Fresh Market and Sprouts. For more information, please visit www.snapdragonapple.com.