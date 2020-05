Stemilt’s Washington-grown cherries are near!

These cherries are growing at Stemilt’s Arrow Ridge orchard in Pasco, WA, and just starting to color.

Stemilt is projecting an early June start to its Washington crop with larger sizes and fantastic quality expected this year.

The cherry leader starts its season in California each May, and winds up in early September with late-season cherries grown in high-altitude orchards in Wenatchee, WA.