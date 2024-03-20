South Texas Onion Committee Announces 2024 Campaign Launch Celebrating the Flavor and Tradition of TX1015 Sweet Onions

Mission, Texas – The South Texas Onion Committee (STOC) is thrilled to kick off the harvest for Texas 1015 Sweet Onions (TX1015) and to share news about their upcoming marketing campaign. The promotional activities, funded through a USDA-AMS Specialty Crop Block Grant administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture, aim to boost brand recognition and sales for TX1015s, targeting both retailers and consumers. Throughout the season, the comprehensive campaign will utilize various digital and in-person platforms to increase consumption and drive sales.

Building on the success of their record-breaking 2023 campaign, STOC will release a new video series, titled “Peeling Back the Layers of the TX1015,” highlighting the stories of the Texans who cultivate TX1015s, offering consumers a deeper connection to the heritage, hearts, and hands behind each onion.

“We’re excited to offer this behind-the-scenes look at the individuals behind the TX1015 Sweet Onion and to honor the dedication of the families and farmworkers whose commitment to quality is feeding families across the country. It’s important to know where our food is coming from and to understand the profound connections that we have with our produce through the growers in our local communities,” says Dante Galeazzi, manager of the South Texas Onion Committee and President of Texas International Produce Association.

Consumer-facing promotions in this year’s campaign will extend to a broader audience than ever before. Shoppers should keep their eyes open for engaging promotions including the “Sizzlin’ Flavor” sweepstakes (which features over $1000 in prizes), monthly social media giveaways, a food influencer recipe contest, and the release of a cookbook highlighting the versatility of Texas’ favorite sweet onion.

For the second year, STOC will collaborate with Texas food legend David Elder of “Texas Eats” to highlight the history and significance of the official vegetable of the Lone Star State. Additionally, residents and visitors within the Rio Grande Valley can anticipate the return of the Annual TX1015 Eat Sweet Restaurant Week event, during which local restaurants will feature special menu items incorporating TX1015 sweet onions, boasting their unique and versatile nature.

“This year’s dynamic campaign is already off to a fantastic start, and we’re confident it will reach new audiences and leave an impact statewide and beyond,” remarked Galeazzi. “Many consumers are not aware that all US-grown sweet onions were bred from the original TX1015 sweets, and we’re on a mission to change that,” he concluded.

The harvest of TX1015 onions has already begun in Texas’ southern counties. While a brisk January has affected early yields, availability is anticipated to rise substantially as temperatures increase in the Rio Grande Valley. Thanks to mild winter conditions, exceptional quality is anticipated. Excellent quality, size, and availability are expected to continue throughout the summer as the harvest begins in the Wintergarden region in another 6-8 weeks. Overall, the season will bring an abundance of delicious TX1015 sweet onions, which will be available in stores across the country.

Contact your TX1015 sales agent today to plan your 2024 TX1015 program. For more information about campaign activities, to sign up for the TX1015 newsletter, or to access our retailer toolkit visit tx1015.com.

About the Texas International Produce Association

The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) was founded in 1942 and represents over 400 member companies as they educate, advocate, promote and represent the fresh produce industry of more than $13 billion dollars that is either produced in Texas or considers Texas its first point of arrival for domestic distribution. For information, please visit www.texipa.org.

About South Texas Onion Committee

The South Texas Onion Committee (STOC) was founded in 1961 as a result of Federal Marketing Order #959 South Texas Onions. Order #959 authorizes quality regulations, research and promotion programs, and markings, pack and container regulations for onions grown in South Texas. The STOC is made up of growers and shippers handling onions in the 35 counties of South Texas that make up the governed area.

For more information, please visit tx1015.com and follow STOC on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.