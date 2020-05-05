Southeast Produce Council Adapts to “New Normal” Practices

SEPC Members,

Your SEPC family extends our thoughts and prayers to those whose health and well-being have been affected by the coronavirus.

The impact this pandemic has impressed upon our economy and industry has been tremendous. We are only beginning to realize the repercussions, and already our communities and family businesses are facing unprecedented uncertainties.

Our members are looking for answers to the path of recovery. Our response is to prepare now for better times ahead.

We were blessed with a successful Southern Exposure in Tampa just prior to the pandemic. Now, we remain focused on reuniting our industry with our Southern Innovations conference in Savannah, GA, September 17th-19th. This year’s theme, Fresh on My Mind will center around the importance of eating fresh which is especially relevant. We are engineering the event with “new normal” practices and are working diligently to ensure the safety of our attendees. Some of these safety measures will include:

Controlled attendance and booth space

Added distance between exhibitors

Modified attendee traffic flow

Increased hand and surface sanitizing stations

Provided face masks/shields

Collaborative virtual education sessions

We will be providing expert panel discussions and sessions on pandemic learnings and best practice applications of new knowledge. These sessions will be moderated by industry experts from every segment of the supply chain. Exhibitors will be featuring COVID-evolved products and services, as well.

As we continue our preparations, know that your safety will always be at the forefront of our priorities. We are monitoring the recommendations of both health and government officials as we also take into consideration the possibility of rescheduling or cancelling the conference.

The Southeast Produce Council has built its reputation on faith, family, and fellowship. We strongly believe that our industry will be forged through the fire, and we will all be made stronger from this event. As we learn, adapt, and collaborate, we will not just recover but thrive in the years ahead.

We look forward to hosting you in Savannah in September!

Sincerely,

Your Southeast Produce Council Board of Directors

