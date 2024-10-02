Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) Cares Activation in Wake of Hurricane Helene

Millen, GA – Due to the overwhelming need for disaster relief in the wake of Hurricane Helene, SEPC is reaching out to our members for donations to Samaritan’s Purse.

Hurricane Helene hit Florida with 140-mph gusts, the strongest recorded storm to ever hit the Big Bend region, continuing to wreak havoc as it blew devastating winds through Georgia and the Carolinas, with historic rainfall and flooding in areas in the southern Appalachians.

The storm has left a path of devastation across the Southeast, from the coast of Florida to the mountains of North Carolina, and SEPC is ready to respond to help those in need.

SEPC will match all donations up to $25,000 in total. Please consider making a contribution to join in our cause: GIVE

Please keep the millions of people affected by this massive storm in your prayers. Please pray for volunteers as they respond and bring the hope and comfort that only the Lord Jesus Christ can offer.

​“Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need” ~ Hebrews 4:16