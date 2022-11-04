Southern Hemisphere Cherries, Growing Exports and Challenges -Rabobank

A new Southern Hemisphere sweet cherry season has started, with record volumes expected, which will reveal how the return to normal in each producing country is unfolding, and how the main destination markets will behave in the current global situation.

According to our estimates, exports from Chile will continue to increase. However, all cherry producers in the Southern Hemisphere will face similar challenges in the form of increasing competition, declining prices, and narrowing margins due to elevated production costs.

Chile, Argentina, and Australia are also moving in the same direction in terms of improving the efficiency in their processes, focusing on high-quality production, and diversifying their destination markets.

