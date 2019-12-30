Sprouts Unlimited Inc. is Recalling Clover Sprouts in 4-ounce Packages Due to a Possible Health Risk

FDA Produce December 30, 2019

Sprouts Unlimited of Marion IA is recalling clover spouts in 4 oz packages because it may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O103 bacteria (E. coli O103). E. coli O103 causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

The affected batches of clover sprouts were distributed to Hy Vee Food stores, Fareway Food Stores and Jimmy John’s restaurants in Iowa.

The sprouts available at retail were packaged in in pint containers from Sprouts Unlimited Inc. with a blue label on the lid. The UPC code 7 32684 00013 6 is stamped on the bottom right side of the label.

Sprouts Unlimited Inc. became aware of the potential contamination after receiving information from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, Des Moines, IA that a cluster of E. coli O103 illnesses epidemiologically linked to clover sprouts from Sprouts Unlimited Inc. An investigation and further tests are being conducted to determine the source.

If consumers have affected product in their home, they should discontinue use of the product immediately and return any product to the retail store for a full refund. If you have any questions, please call Bill Beach at Sprouts Unlimited Inc. at 319-360-4586.

Related Articles

Produce

FDA Voices: Paving the Road to Produce Safety Rule Inspections

February 11, 2019 FDA

When the time came a year ago to begin routine inspections of large farms, other than sprouts operations (which have requirements specific to them), for compliance with the rule, FDA heard – and agreed – that more time was needed to ensure that produce farmers have the training and information they need to help them comply with the new requirements.

Retail & FoodService

Sprouts Continues Rapid Expansion Across the Southeast, Eastern Regions

April 5, 2019 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, today announced 13 stores to open during the second half of 2019, including five Florida locations and its first store in Virginia. Since opening its doors nearly two decades ago, Sprouts has appealed to everyday shoppers interested in fresh, natural and organic products at affordable prices. By the end of the year, Sprouts will operate 340 stores in 22 states.