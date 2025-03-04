Square 1 Farms Launches New Website

Explore Square 1 Farms Premium Produce at https://sq1farms.com



Sunrise, FL – Square 1 Farms proudly announces the launch of its newly designed website, https://sq1farms.com, and its debut as an exhibitor at the Southeast Produce Council’s (SEPC) Southern Exposure Conference, March 6–8, 2025.

The new website offers an intuitive experience for retail, food service, and wholesale partners. Visitors can explore Square 1 Farms’ and learn about the company, along with its full range of premium-quality produce including:

Baby Vegetables: Baby Broccoli, Baby Corn, Baby Carrots

Peas & Beans: Green Beans, French Beans, Green Peas, Snow Peas, Sugar Snaps

Premium Vegetables: Green Asparagus, Green Bell Peppers, Brussels Sprouts, Hard Squash

“Our mission has always been to be the partner that customers can count on,” said Tim Ryan Jr., Square 1 Farms- Vice President of Sales. “This new website is a reflection of that dedication – a place where the industry can connect with us, explore our offerings, and learn about our commitment to quality and service.”

Square 1 Farms is also proud to make its debut as an exhibitor at SEPC Southern Exposure. This year’s theme, Produce Means Family, resonates deeply with the company’s core values. Built on family principles and strengthened by lasting partnerships, Square 1 Farms embraces the bonds that fresh produce fosters—whether within the farming community, the industry, or around family meals.

During the event, Square 1 Farms will showcase its full product range, including popular items such as asparagus, bell peppers, and its specialty baby vegetable line. “We’re excited to join the SEPC community and celebrate the shared values of family, connection, and quality that unite our industry,” added Ryan. “Produce doesn’t just nourish; it builds connections, and we’re honored to be part of that.”

Founded in 2018, Square 1 Farms brings over 30 years of produce import expertise to the table, combining family values with a commitment to delivering responsibly sourced, premium-quality produce to customers worldwide.

For more information, visit https://sq1farms.com or meet the Square 1 Farms team at SEPC Southern Exposure, March 6–8, 2025.