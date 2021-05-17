Square Roots Expands Premium Herbs Range with Fresh and Aromatic Cilantro, Dill, and Parsley Grown in Climate Controlled Local Farms Across the Country

(New York, NY) — Square Roots, the technology leader in urban indoor farming, is expanding its herb range by introducing three premium fresh offerings – Cilantro, Dill, and Parsley – to complement its widely successful signature Basil. Co-founded by Kimbal Musk, Square Roots’ herbs are grown across the company’s network of cloud connected and climate controlled indoor farms in New York and Michigan, and are now available in more than 200 retail stores – including Whole Foods Market, Fresh Thyme Market, SpartanNash, and FreshDirect.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of locally grown indoor produce”, said Raji Margolin, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Square Roots. “The habits of at-home cooking and using fresh, local produce are here to stay. Now more than ever, people care about the food they eat, and where it’s grown – and our goal is to make sure that fresh and local food is available to consumers year round. These herbs are just the beginning of our product offerings and we can’t wait to expand into additional categories.”

Square Roots has a strategic partnership with Gordon Food Service (GFS), one of the country’s leading food service providers, to deploy farms across the country together and provide fresh, high-quality, local food to consumers across cities, year-round. Square Roots broke ground on its latest indoor farm in Grand Rapids, Michigan in December 2020 and began planting seeds just three months later, in March 2021. This rapid deployment capability is enabled by the company’s modular farm-tech platform.

“We’re using technology a little differently at Square Roots farms”, said Tobias Peggs, Co-Founder and CEO at Square Roots. “Food, farmers and consumers are all connected at the center of our system. We surround our farmers with data, tools and insights to help them grow more, better tasting food with fewer resources. At the same time, with features like our unique Transparency Timeline, we help our consumers understand exactly where their food comes from and who grew it.”

The expanded herb range is available in both the New York City area and the Great Lakes Region.

About Square Roots

Square Roots is the technology leader in urban indoor farming. Its mission is to bring local, fresh, real food to people in cities around the world – setting new standards for transparency and responsibility while empowering the next generation of leaders in agriculture. Founded by serial entrepreneurs, Kimbal Musk and Tobias Peggs, its range of fresh produce is available in more than 200 retail locations around the country including Whole Foods Market, Fresh Thyme Market, SpartanNash, and FreshDirect. Square Roots’ strategic partnership with Gordon Food Service reinforces a larger shared ambition to build commercial scale, climate controlled indoor farms together across the continent – enabling local food at a global scale, year round. For more information, please visit www.squarerootsgrow.com.