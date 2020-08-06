Stable Production Figures in Uncertain Times: Prognosfruit 2020 Releases its Annual Apple and Pear Crop Forecast

Prognosfruit’s 2020 European apple and pear crop forecast revealed that most European countries are expecting an overall stable apple and pear crop for the coming season. On 6 August 2020, more than 150 international representatives from the apple and pear sector joined the Prognosfruit 2020 Online Conference, the first ever virtual version of the event in its 45 years to discuss the 2020 forecast.

During the conference, the World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) released the 2020 European apple and pear crop estimate. In 2020, the apple production in the EU for the 21 top producing countries contributing to this report is estimated to be just slightly below last year’s result, with a 1% decrease and a crop of 10.711,000 T. Overall, this year’s crop is estimated to be 4% lower than the 3 year average. On the other hand, the EU pear crop for 2020 is estimated to increase by 12% compared to last year to 2.199.000 T. However, a revision of some of the figures presented at Prognosfruit is to be expected in the upcoming weeks. WAPA will continue to monitor the developments of the Northern Hemisphere crop and will issue updates when appropriate.

The virtual conference featured a presentation of the forecast for apples and pears by WAPA Secretary General Philippe Binard, a market analysis by AMI Market Analyst Helwig Schwartau, an overview of the latest trends in processing by Austria Juice CEO Franz Ennser and for organic by Europäisches Bioobst-Forum President Fritz Prem, as well as two panel discussions for apples and pears respectively.

Earlier this year, the Prognosfruit 2020 organisers announced the cancellation of the event, scheduled to take place in Belgrade (Serbia), due to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to popular demand the event was rescheduled as a a virtual conference. Belgrade will now host Prognosfruit in 2021 instead.

