Starr Ranch Growers Goes Back to School With Fall Sweepstakes

Wenatchee, WASH – Starr Ranch Growers created a back to school sweepstakes to help make the transition back to school a little more fun this year.

The Back to School Sweepstakes (#B2SS) showcases weekly school subjects on the company’s social media channels and blog that features life hacks, quick time-saving apple recipes and DIY projects that busy parents and their kids will enjoy – whether they’re back in a classroom or virtual at home – with fun prizes that coincide with each weekly theme.

The weekly subjects include self-care, time-saving recess snacks, be a Starr at science and at-home extracurriculars.

“Back to School is here and despite the changing landscape of what this looks like for families everywhere, one thing we do know is that back to school is still happening – just differently,” said Dan Davis, director of business development. “Starr Ranch Growers knows and understands our consumers’ values and needs during times of transition and change. We want to support them with helpful tools and creative apple content to keep the entire family connected, refreshed and ready to conquer the school year ahead.”

As part of the sweepstakes, Starr Ranch Growers is partnering with companies such as Litehouse Foods and CamelBak to give away themed gifts. The CamelBak Eddy water bottle, for example, pairs well with Starr Ranch Growers’ apple and pear snacks for outdoor activities.

“We hope the sweepstakes will build upon the subscriber list we generated when we launched our Harvest Home blog and help further our brand recognition,” Davis said. “We also want to generate buzz for apples overall and increase our social media following and engagement levels.”

The back to school sweepstakes, which runs through Sept. 21, is featured on the newly updated main page on the company’s website, which also highlights other current activities at Starr Ranch Growers and a new video featuring CEO Brett Reasor and Owner/President Jim Thomas telling the company story.

For more information about the company and its products visit https://starranch.com.

About Starr Ranch

Starr Ranch Growers is a family-owned business in Wenatchee, Wash., that manages more than 13,000 acres of tree fruit orchards and packs in multiple locations across Washington and Oregon.