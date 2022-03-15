Starr Ranch Growers Launches New Direct-to-Consumer Apple Shipping Program

Wenatchee, WASH – Starr Ranch Growers soars toward spring with a new online retail program with consumers in mind. Now, shoppers can skip lines and purchase their favorite Starr Ranch Growers apples any time by the simple click of a button.

The apple company launched its first direct-to-consumer online apple shipping program this week, offering three of their most popular apple varieties in 100% fully recyclable boxes. Available for purchase are Honeycrisp, Organic Gala and their exclusive proprietary variety, JUICI.

“Now more than ever we understand the responsibility we have to adapt and meet consumers where they are,” says Brett Reasor, CEO of Starr Ranch Growers. “With so much of the consumer marketplace plugged in and seeking an alternative eCommerce experience, we felt this was the appropriate next step to meet consumer demand and offer an elevated and accessible shopping solution.”

Hand-picked and shipped fresh straight from their facilities in Washington, shoppers can expect to order their favorite Starr Ranch Growers apples from the comfort of their home – with free shipping available on all products. The company is also proud to offer their products in sustainable, 100% fully recyclable corrugated boxes so consumers can feel good about their purchase, as well as the packaging it comes in. Once checked out of the digital shopping cart, shipments will arrive within a swift 2-3-day turnaround.

To incentivize and celebrate the launch of the new eCommerce feature, the company will offer 10% off all purchases when paired with the subscription of their new consumer-facing newsletter: The Crate.

“The launch of our direct-to-consumer apple shipping program comes at the perfect time as we also just launched our new monthly consumer newsletter: The Crate,” explains Dan Davis, Director of Business Development for Starr Ranch Growers. “We look forward to continuing to expand our consumer database, nurture loyal followers with valuable content and shopping incentives, while encouraging the path to purchase through our eCommerce program.”

For more information about the Starr Ranch Growers Direct-to-Consumer Apple Shipping program, or to place an order, please visit: https://starranch.com/product/organic-gala-apples/

About Starr Ranch Growers

Starr Ranch Growers is a family-owned business in Wenatchee, Wash., that manages more than 13,000 acres of tree fruit orchards and packs in multiple locations across Washington and Oregon.