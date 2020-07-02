Statement by Jim Bair, President & CEO U.S. Apple Association USMCA Enters into Force

“As the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) enters into force today, apple growers and businesses across the country are breathing a sigh of relief. With about 30 percent of the fresh apple crop exported each year and half of that destined for Mexico and Canada, maintaining duty-free access to these top two markets has been a top priority for USApple. Combined, Mexico and Canada total nearly a half-billion dollars in annual apple sales. The USMCA continues duty-free access to Mexico and Canada for U.S. apples, while maintaining important dispute resolution provisions.

“For more than three years, USApple members have carried out unprecedented advocacy efforts in support of the USMCA. Whether on Capitol Hill, at the White House, at public forums in their hometowns or from their orchards, apple growers and leaders joined the agriculture community in record numbers to bring the USMCA to a successful conclusion.”