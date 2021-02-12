Statement from the Blueberry Coalition for Progress and Health

Blueberry Coalition for Progress and Health Produce February 12, 2021

The Blueberry Coalition for Progress and Health applauds the International Trade Commission’s (ITC) determination that imported blueberries have not injured the domestic industry. 

The Coalition presented a straightforward evidence-based case before the ITC and proved that imported blueberries are not a substantial cause of serious injury to the domestic industry. In fact, the U.S. blueberry industry is healthy and thriving.  Together with imports, the U.S. industry is working hard to keep up with the year-round and growing marketplace demand for this healthy and nutritious fruit.

U.S. consumption of blueberries has experienced a more than a 300% increase in per capita consumption since 2005 and is now at an all-time high of 1.79 pounds per person. Restricting blueberry imports into the U.S. would have limited consumers’ access to these healthy, delicious, and nutritional berries with no benefit to U.S. producers. 

We look forward to continuing to provide the American market with our healthy and delicious fruit.

