Statement from Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN President & CEO, Produce for Better Health Foundation

The Produce for Better Health (PBH) Foundation applauds the announcement that the White House has scheduled a conference on hunger, nutrition and health for September 2022, which is, coincidentally, National Fruits & Veggies Month.

As the only national philanthropy dedicated to increasing consumption of all fruits and vegetables, PBH is poised to support the conference with our consumer behavior research insights, multi-sector stakeholder partnerships and digital educational resources that, daily, reach over 1 million Americans to help everyone enjoy more fruits and vegetables for happier, healthier lives.



Nine out of 10 Americans do not eat enough fruits and vegetables each day – and with federal feeding and nutrition programs not adequately funded to close this gap – PBH believes it’s imperative to elevate fruit and vegetable consumption as a national priority to help improve public health and nutrition security. PBH, along with its members and partners, is eager to participate in the White House conference to help transform fruit and vegetable consumption behaviors through innovative consumer research; improved access for all people; and actionable, inspiring ideas that create new habits.