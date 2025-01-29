Stater Bros. Implements a Chain-Wide Rollout of Afresh in Produce Departments to Improve Profitability, Ordering and Inventory Capabilities, and Reduce Food Waste

Afresh Technologies Produce, Retail & FoodService January 28, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO — Afresh, the world’s first AI engine designed for the unique challenges of fresh grocery, is announcing that Stater Bros. is rolling out its store ordering solution chainwide across its Produce departments. After a successful pilot, the Southern California-based chain is implementing Afresh in all of its 169 stores. Stater Bros. is well-known among shoppers for its fresh and affordable foods. By using Afresh, it will now be easier for Stater Bros. to deliver on those promises.

Stater Bros. is replacing its previous manual ordering processes with its use of Afresh’s AI-powered solution, and measured significant improvements during the pilot. Notably, the produce teams have reduced overstock, prevented excess inventory from sitting in the backroom, and ensured the sales floor remains freshly stocked. During the pilot, stores saw improved sales performance while simultaneously reducing waste.

“With Afresh, our produce managers have a tool that can assist them in placing orders that reduce waste and increase shelf life,” said Bertha Luna, Stater Bros. Markets Senior Vice President Retail Operations. “The result is fresher produce at affordable prices, which translates into happier and more loyal customers.”

“We’re excited to partner with a stand-out regional grocer like Stater Bros. Our pilot has been an incredible partnership, thanks to our teams’ collaboration and Stater Bros.’ commitment to innovation and supporting their store teammates,” said Dain Charette, Chief Revenue Officer for Afresh. “We’re honored to be a part of their digital transformation and deliver a clear and meaningful ROI. With this chain-wide rollout, we can’t wait for these benefits to be felt in every Stater Bros. store.”

About Afresh
Afresh is the world’s leading fresh technology company, creating comprehensive and intelligent AI-powered solutions that are revolutionizing the fresh food supply chain. Afresh is changing the game by helping grocers make smarter, fresh decisions, and improving grocers’ bottom lines while reducing food waste on the retail floor. Founded in 2017 with the mission to eliminate food waste and make fresh food accessible to all, Afresh is proudly serving national and regional grocery brands across the US. Today, Afresh has announced partnerships with grocers in more than 5,000 store departments across 40 states, including Albertsons, Heinen’s, Bashas, Cub Foods, Smart & Final, and more. Learn more at www.afresh.com.

