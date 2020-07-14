Stemilt Hill Cherry Harvest Is Underway

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Stemilt’s cherry harvest is well underway at the legendary Stemilt Hill site near Wenatchee, WA.

Here, World Famous dark-sweet and Rainier cherries are harvested daily and currently peaking on large sizes with great dessert qualities.

Stemilt Hill harvest coincides with the return of Kyle’s Pick® premium cherries. This best-of-the-best dark-sweet cherry pack is a great way for retailers to differentiate their cherry programs based on the strict quality parameters that fourth generation cherry grower Kyle Mathison adheres to.