Stemilt Hill Cherry Harvest Is Underway

Stemilt Growers Produce July 14, 2020

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Stemilt’s cherry harvest is well underway at the legendary Stemilt Hill site near Wenatchee, WA.

Here, World Famous dark-sweet and Rainier cherries are harvested daily and currently peaking on large sizes with great dessert qualities.

Stemilt Hill harvest coincides with the return of Kyle’s Pick® premium cherries. This best-of-the-best dark-sweet cherry pack is a great way for retailers to differentiate their cherry programs based on the strict quality parameters that fourth generation cherry grower Kyle Mathison adheres to.

Related Articles

Produce

Boost Two Categories with Stemilt’s Artisan Organics Summer Fruit

June 23, 2020 Stemilt Growers

When summer arrives, so does Stemilt’s premium summer fruit! Stemilt started packing and shipping apricots last week, with their Artisan Organics™ peaches and nectarines coming in mid-July. Stemilt’s peaches and nectarines are all-organic and offer retailers a chance to build both the summer fruit and organic categories.

Produce

Apple Volumes Rise for Second Consecutive Month

February 19, 2020 Stemilt Growers

Apple volumes rose nationally (up 1.8 percent) for the second consecutive month yet continue to show decline in dollar sales (down 3.6 percent) over last year. Stemilt revealed these facts and more in their latest episode of Fast Facts The Cast.