Stemilt Hits the Road with The Great American Rave Race to Kick Off the 2022 Apple Season

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Stemilt is back on the road this year with The Great American Rave® Race, building on the success of the 2019 Rave® Road trip. This year’s campaign aims to raise widespread awareness for the branded apple among consumers and produce buyers alike. Stemilt Marketing Director, Brianna Shales, explains how Stemilt is encouraging consumers to catch the apple before it’s gone during its short season.

“Rave® is a cross between a Honeycrisp and Monark apple giving it the juiciness and crispness of a Honeycrisp, and a balanced tartness from the Monark,” explains Shales. “Rave® apples will be more widely available this year, and we’re really trying to elevate the brand through fun and engaging campaign strategies. We’ve found that hitting the road and helping consumers shop where Rave® is available is a great way to help them make a connection with the brand.

Members from Stemilt Sales and Marketing departments will be running on-site brand activations offering shoppers a quick pitstop to learn about Rave® apples at key “pit stops” in Boston, Chicago, and Minneapolis. The marketing activations will include multiple consumer engagement points such as single-serve apple samples, a photo op station complete with an Instagram backdrop, and a fun “spin the wheel” game with prizes, swag, and more.

“We will invite shoppers to stop by while we hand out single-serve Rave® sample boxes to those who participate in the activities,” says Shales. “Guests will also be encouraged to play a short ‘spin the wheel’ game for a chance to win store gift cards, a Rave® branded tote bag, or sticker. It’s all about a ‘race’ to capture the apple during its quick season.”

Supporting digital efforts will promote the campaign with a “race to the finish” theme for additional consumer interaction and awareness. A Rave® Race microsite will pair with the on-site marketing activations to provide an authentic Rave® Race experience. A virtual racetrack with Rave® messaging will prompt users to pick their favorite of three race car options branded with driver numbers to drive to the finish line. Once the user has completed the race, they will have the option to submit their email for further Rave® communications from Stemilt.

“The Great American Rave® Race is a memorable way to connect consumers with Rave® apples this season, cultivate recognition, and encourage purchases,” says Shales. “Rave® kicked off the apple season this year in mid-August and will be available through September so we’re encouraging consumers to catch the apple before it’s gone.”

Stemilt will garner third-partner endorsements through media influencer relations to build campaign excitement through targeted outreach partnerships with in-market influencers and its Crisp Collaborators. Stemilt will also post multiple organic and boosted social posts throughout the month of August and September promoting the activations and encouraging followers already engaged with the brand to participate in the campaign.

“We’re excited to hit the road with The Great American Rave® Race this apple season starting August 12th and continuing through September 2nd,” explains Shales. “It’s time to get our engines started for a great 2022 apple season and share Rave’s outrageously juicy flavor with consumers because it comes and goes in a flash.”

###

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.