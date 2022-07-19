Stemilt Launches New Crisp Collaborators Campaign to Increase Social Media Engagement

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Stemilt launched its new Crisp Collaborators program which includes partnerships with 13 social media influencers who will create ongoing content for the Stemilt brand across the U.S. Stemilt kicked off the year-long program with a group video call and shipments of fresh Stemilt apples and fruity swag.

“We’ve spent a lot of time preparing for the launch of the Crisp Collaborators program since January,” explains Stemilt Marketing Director, Brianna Shales. “We’re excited to announce that we now have 13 quality influencers who will create ongoing content across Stemilt’s social platforms with a strong focus on our many brands and proprietary fruits.”

The program was designed for culinary visionaries, health and nutrition motivators, busy 9-5ers and others looking to promote healthy food habits. The Crisp Collaborators program will aim to build relationships with influencers that have highly engaged followers to increase Stemilt World Famous Fruit purchases among millennials, create consumer pull for Rave® apples and A Half Mile Closer to the Moon® cherries during season peaks, drive traffic to Stemilt’s home website, and grow social media engagement.

“Influencer marketing is in many ways, the ultimate Word of Mouth Marketing (WOMM,)” according to Influencer Marketing Hub. “Influencers are experts in niche. They are the go-to people for their specialist topics. Assuming your products or services are of sufficient quality to interest them, they can be the best people to spread your message to your intended audience.”

While Stemilt has a social media strategy in place and the marketing team performs the majority of Stemilt’s outreach across its social platforms, the team is looking forward to seeing what new ideas the Crisp Collaborators will bring to the table. Increasing engagement with Stemilt’s virtual audience is an ongoing goal, and the Crisp Collaborators will be able to tap into social trends as they quickly come and go.

“We’ve been working with influencers for many years now, but this is an expansion of that work and designed to expand distribution of the great fruit-focused content that helps us delight consumers,” explains Shales. “Our Crisp Collaborators will provide us the opportunity to jump on trends and be able to do so in a way that is engaging and attractive to the millennial audience.”

Stemilt will continue to build and foster its pre-existing relationship with its long-time influencer who will be joining the Crisp Collaborator team, Chelsea Cole of @aducksoven on Instagram, and its new influencers including health gurus like Jeanne Fratello of @jollytomato on Instagram.

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.