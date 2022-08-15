Stemilt Participates in National Chant at the Moon Day Celebrating A Half Mile Closer to the Moon Cherries

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Stemilt participated in its national holiday, Chant at the Moon Day, on the morning of August 15th to celebrate A Half Mile Closer to the Moon® cherries. National Chant at the Moon Day is Stemilt’s way of encouraging people to get outside and chant at the moon while enjoying a bag of Moon cherries. These cherries are grown by Stemilt’s 4th generation cherry grower, Kyle Mathison, at high elevations starting at 2,600 ft. above sea level. Kyle believes in farming with the moon and harvesting when the moon’s gravitational pull is greatest giving the roots of cherry trees an extra boost of nutrients to optimize sugars and flavors. In response to his belief, National Chant at the Moon Day was born to celebrate the late-season cherries.

###

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.