Stemilt Takes Innovative Step, Adds Chatbot to Website

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Stemilt’s innovative approach to cultivating people and delighting consumers continues to grow with the latest addition to their tech family: Pip the Chatbot. The automated computer program is an Artificial Intelligence feature that allows users who visit Stemilt.com a way to ask questions and converse with a Stemilt expert.

“Stemilt’s mission is to delight consumers and one way we do that is ensuring we provide the best customer service,” explains Brianna Shales, senior marketing manager at Stemilt. “Pip the Chatbot is an excellent addition to Stemilt.com and contributes to a personal experience consumers can have when interacting our website. It provides visitors an opportunity to ask questions and get the answers they need easily and efficiently.”

Shales said that personifying the chatbot allows the user to feel like they’re interacting with a team member from Stemilt. Pip’s responses are fun, light-hearted yet provide direction and answers for users.

“Pip, which is actually defined as a hard fruit seed, creates an interactive conversation for users,” explains Shales. “Pip is designed to help those who need a quick answer, a recipe suggestion or want to locate our fruit. It acts as the navigator of the website.”

Pip the Chatbot is designed to answer questions based on keywords found in the user’s questions along with programmed questions that Stemilt’s team frequently receives. The more the chatbot is used, the smarter the program gets.

“We designed Stemilt’s website as a one-stop shop for consumers,” explains Shales. “A lot of time is spent populating and building up the site with content that delivers our fans product education, recipe inspiration, family history, farm-to-fork knowledge and more. Pip helps consumers find what they are looking for and even provides a suggestion or two to ensure their question is completely answered.”

Since installing Pip in July, it has helped over 300 consumers find answers about Stemilt and the World Famous fruit they grow. Shales also explains that because Pip is an interactive option on the Stemilt website, the team engages with more consumers versus if the Stemilt team were the only one’s handling customer services queries via email.

“Bringing Pip into the Stemilt family has allowed us to interact with more people and help inspire them to use our fruits in new ways,” explains Shales. “Pip’s adds to our ability to engage with the consumer, which creates a fun and memorable experience for our site visitors and ultimately leads to increased brand loyalty around the globe.”

###

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.