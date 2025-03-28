Stemilt Welcomes Jana Fischback as New Sustainability Coordinator 

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Stemilt is pleased to announce Jana Fischback as its new Sustainability Coordinator in the Food Safety and Compliance Department. Fischback comes to Stemilt following over seven years of experience as co-founder of the educational non-profit Sustainable NCW in Wenatchee, Washington, and working with organizations to implement environmental sustainability programs. In this newly created role, Fischback will work to enhance Stemilt’s environmental commitment and sustainability efforts.

“We are beyond grateful to have found someone as knowledgeable as Jana to fulfill Stemilt’s new role as a Sustainability Coordinator!” said Lisa Myers, Stemilt’s Food Safety and Compliance Manager. “Sustainability has been part of Stemilt’s journey since 1989, but now we’re able to take it a step further with Jana who will help implement programs for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and meet and measure our sustainability goals. Sustainability touches many different areas of Stemilt’s business, so having a coordinator to tie it all together is exciting.”

Fischback will work to enhance Stemilt’s environmental commitment by collaborating with teams to develop greenhouse gas reduction initiatives, lead life cycle assessments, analyze data for insights, and engage with stakeholders to promote sustainability efforts. She will also collaborate with Stemilt’s Research and Development department to identify targets, roadmaps, trends, and insights to inform decision-making.

“Joining Stemilt is truly an honor,” said Fischback. “The legacy of environmental stewardship is inspiring, and there is so much opportunity to continue on the journey of being an innovative leader in sustainable, regenerative agriculture,” said Fischback. “I am excited to contribute to a company with global reach, where I can drive initiatives that make a significant, measurable impact.”

Fischback has a master’s degree in environmental studies from The Evergreen State College and a bachelor’s degree in communication with an emphasis in public relations from Washington State University. She was raised in East Wenatchee, Washington, and has held multiple roles in the sustainability field. In her last position, Fischback co-founded Sustainable NCW (formerly Sustainable Wenatchee) and served as its Executive Director for six years, later transitioning to the position of Climate Action Coordinator before joining Stemilt. The non-profit promotes a culture of environmental stewardship and social responsibility in North Central Washington by educating and inspiring the community to live more sustainably. She also worked as a Sustainability Plan Intern for Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, and as a Sustainability Coordinator at Metro Parks Tacoma.

Stemilt’s Responsible Choice® program has focused on sustainability and social responsibility initiatives since 1989. Today, the company focuses initiatives on people, planet and profits to innovate in sustainability. Stemilt’s company orchards and warehouses are fully certified by the Equitable Food Initiative, while sustainability initiatives range from a large-scale compost farm to consume green waste from orchards and packing plants to solar panels and other natural resource savings initiatives.

“Jana will be instrumental in carrying our Responsible Choice program forward and helping us continually improve our business while keeping sustainability at its forefront,” said Myers. “Stewarding the land and its natural and people resources is essential in farming, and we want to continue to deepen Stemilt’s legacy in sustainability to benefit future generations.”

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.