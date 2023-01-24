Stemilt Welcomes Nick Popper as Vice President and General Counsel

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Stemilt is pleased to announce Nick Popper as its new Vice President and General Counsel. Popper comes to Stemilt following 10 plus years as Chief Counsel – Americas for Spectris plc. He brings 30 years of experience as an in-house attorney with vast knowledge in technology, software, IP licensing, precision measurement, and industrial controls. This is a new role at Stemilt where Popper will be responsible for creating process and systems that support the legal needs at Stemilt.

“We are so thankful to have Nick join our team,” says Stemilt president, West Mathison. “His rich experiences will help Stemilt team members make better decisions and stay focused on what we do best, grow delicious fruit.”

Popper grew up in a small town on the east coast and moved to Washington State 7 years ago. He has dual degrees in International Relations and Economics from The American University, and his J.D. from the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law. Working at Spectris plc, a UK based precision measurement company, he was the first lawyer working in the United States and built a US legal function supporting several US based businesses with worldwide operations.

“I’ve never worked for a law firm because I like being close to the action and learning the business and its subtleties from the ground up,” says Popper. “It’s about coming in, learning the requirements with a variety of company functions and working to create a legal function in a systematic, and thoughtful way that improves efficiency and reduces risk.”

Outside of work, Popper enjoys time outdoors skiing, hiking, and fishing. He has a daughter who currently lives in Portland, OR and a Bernese Mountain dog accompanying him in Wenatchee, WA.

“I’m a life-long learner and I’m looking forward to helping make a difference at Stemilt as we grow and determine what risk looks like for the organization,” says Popper. “Having the ability to understand real-world problems and how law and legal process will work for the company is how we create a competitive advantage.”

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers through excellence with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.