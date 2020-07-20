Stemilt’s All Organic Summer Fruit Program Features Two New Premium Packs

WENATCHEE, WA – Stemilt’s Artisan Organics™ peach and nectarine crop is underway and Brianna Shales, Stemilt’s senior marketing manager, is encouraging retailers to work fast if they want the best for their summer fruit category this summer.

“Retailers should waste no time getting organic summer fruit into their produce departments,” explains Shales. “There is plenty of opportunity for retailers to carry both bulk and bag items with success this season.”

Retailers can expect a lighter crop at the start of the season due to some strange weather patterns, however both peach and nectarine volumes should significantly pick up by the end of July and into early August with a range of sizes. Shales suggests that retailers should start off by carrying Stemilt’s Lil Snappers® Artisan Organics™ 2lb. peach and nectarine pouch bags that have a mesh backing.

“Lil Snappers® Artisan Organics™ 2lb. peach and nectarine bags are a great item to have in stock for a quick in-and-out at retail,” explains Shales. “With the consumer’s current shopping habits, they are spending less time in store, so retailers need to make easy grab-and-go bag options, like Lil Snappers®, available to offer convenience.”

After mid-August, peach and nectarine sizing will range from medium to jumbo. Bulk is a great option for large sizes, however, retailers can also take advantage of a new paper tote bag to help sell random-weight Artisan Organics™ peaches and nectarines.

“Our new Artisan Organics™ summer fruit tote is a great bag option for organic consumers looking to purchase summer fruit, but without going through the hassle of picking out fruit in the bulk section,” explains Shales. “This tote bag is another easy grab-and-go option and will help boost the average purchase size for peaches and nectarines.”

The Artisan Organics™ tote is a durable paper bag that meets consumer demand for sustainable packaging. It is made from paper, is 100% recyclable and holds up to 4-5 pieces of large fruit or around 4lbs. Cashiers will ring the tote bag up via PLU stickers on the fruit. Approximately 8 bags ship in a Euro carton that displays instantly at retail.

“Retailers will love this package because it reduces handling throughout the supply chain,” said Shales. “The Artisan Organics™ bag has an earthy design that will appeal to organic shoppers.”

Top Pick™ is another new program for Stemilt’s all-organic peach and nectarine program. Stemilt will pack its very best stone fruit into vibrant boxes labeled as ‘The Most Incredible Fruit Ever’ to offer retailers a point of differentiation and consumers an outstanding eating experience. The fruit is hand-picked from the upper part of the tree, where sunlight produces peaches and nectarines with great flavor and bold color. Stemilt will pack its best fruit and popular sizes in the Top Pick™ program.

“Top Pick™ features ‘the most incredible fruit ever,’” states Shales. “Our teams are very experienced, so they pick the fruit at just the right ripeness that maximizes flavors and sugars. By doing this, it takes away the consumer’s guessing game for buying delicious fruit.”

Stemilt’s Artisan Organics™ peaches and nectarines are grown primarily by the Douglas family. They have grown organic peaches and nectarines for four generations. The Douglases and their field teams have perfected the art of growing peaches and nectarines, often harvesting orchard blocks multiple times to ensure ripeness of fruit is ideal.

“Retailers can set themselves apart from the competition if they run with Lil Snappers®, Artisan Organics™ tote bags, or Top Pick™,” says Shales. “Start out with bags while fruit is smaller, then go big in mid-August with bulk promotions and paper tote bags. The consumer only needs to purchase Stemilt’s Artisan Organics™ peaches and nectarines once to be hooked and continue purchasing them all summer long.”

Reach out to your Stemilt rep to get started with Stemilt’s Lil Snappers®, Artisan Organics™ tote bag, and Top Pick™ programs today!