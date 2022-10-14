Stemilt’s Lil Snappers Opens Opportunities for Small Size Apples and Pears This Year

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Stemilt’s Lil Snappers® kid-size fruit puts tiny fruit, into tiny hands offering parents a convenient, healthy fruit option for their kids. Stemilt’s Marketing Director, Brianna Shales, explains how retailers can shift focus from bulk apple promotions to include Lil Snappers® 3 lb. bag program in the regular apple and pear mix to move volume of smaller fruit this year.

“The decade-old Lil Snappers® brand has been successful carving intent purchasing and providing a system for small, but great quality fruit,” says Shales. “This year, we have more opportunities for smaller-size fruit that will lend to packing more Lil Snappers® and reducing labor costs for bulk apples. Getting behind a branded item like Lil Snappers® through regular promotion presents the perfect opportunity to leverage bag sales.”

When a product like Lil Snappers® delivers on quality and flavor, consumer shopping habits form and encourage repeat purchases. According to a study conducted by Deloitte Insights, there are two distinct customer personas: contemporary (younger, well-off shoppers) and conventional (older, low-income shoppers.) 71% of contemporary shoppers and 54% of conventional shoppers said they would pay a premium for fresh food. Brand name remains more critical for Contemporary consumers (55%) than Conventional (35%.)

“The fruit may be little, but the flavor and benefits are big when retailers carry Lil Snappers® as an everyday item,” says Shales. “When retailers carry conventional and organic Lil Snappers® apples and pears, you offer something for everyone and increase organic ring too. Lil Snappers® can help move volume for core apple and pear varieties including Honeycrisp, Gala, Fuji, Pink Lady®, and Granny Smith apples, and Bartlett and Starkrimson pears.”

Colorful, high-graphic Lil Snappers® boxes instantly display at retail to capture the attention of parents and children looking for a healthy snack. Nine 3lb. bags will fit in one Lil Snappers® euro box that doubly serves as a grab-and-go destination. Apples and conventional pears will come in a 3 lb. bag, and organic pears in a 2 lb. bag. Many retailers will sell apples in a 2 lb. bag to keep retail prices down, but a 3lb. bag program will increase purchase size and move volume.

“We’ve seen lots of retailers leverage the display-ready cartons to create a destination for Lil Snappers®, or put these stand-up bags in refrigerated displays,” says Shales. “Families are seeking convenience in their lives, and there are big benefits of merchandising a premium item at retail intended for a specific audience. Lil Snappers® is a great brand to leverage that is quality consistent and fulfills our goal to delight consumers with great-tasting fruit.”

