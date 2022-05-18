Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

UNFI Releases 2021 Better for All ESG and Social Impact Report: Adds Transparency Along Its Value Chain

United Natural Foods Retail & FoodService March 15, 2022

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI), today released its fiscal year 2021 Better for All report, which covers UNFI’s progress toward its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments. The report takes a more holistic view of the Company’s value chain compared to previous editions and demonstrates accountability for the critical role it plays, given its position and scale, to drive change across the food industry.

Produce

Bolthouse Farms Establishes New Hub to Strengthen Environmental, Social, Governance Commitment and Capabilities

Bolthouse Farms Produce March 9, 2022

In order to strengthen its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment, and enable progress in building a better, more sustainable world, Bolthouse Farms today announced that it has established an ESG Hub. The ESG Hub represents a sharpened focus on key issues and will facilitate heightened integration of ESG factors across all parts of the business, positioning the company for rapid growth.

Retail & FoodService

SpartanNash Releases Inaugural ESG Report Detailing Progress to Deliver Ingredients for a Better Life

SpartanNash Retail & FoodService March 30, 2022

Building on a commitment to deliver the ingredients for a better life, food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) has released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report. The report supports SpartanNash’s ongoing efforts to drive transparency and Company excellence, while highlighting strategic priorities and successes tied to specific ESG milestones and metrics. 