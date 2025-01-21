Stop Foodborne Illness Announces Sandra Eskin as New CEO Former USDA Deputy Under Secretary Officially Leads Nonprofit

Chicago, IL — Stop Foodborne Illness (STOP), a national public health nonprofit dedicated to preventing foodborne illness and advocating for stronger food safety policies, announces that Sandra Eskin will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on February 24, 2025.

Eskin, a respected leader in food safety, most recently at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), has a long track record of food safety advocacy. Throughout her career, Eskin has worked on a broad range of food safety, consumer protection, and public policy issues.

“I am honored and excited to become the CEO of Stop Foodborne Illness,” said Eskin. “This organization has played a major role in improving the safety of the food supply, and I look forward to helping STOP expand its efforts to protect American families from preventable foodborne illnesses.”

Eskin succeeds Mitzi Baum, who has been STOP CEO since 2019. “Sandra has long been a nationally respected food safety advocate and leader,” said Mary McGonigle Martin and Gillian Kelleher, STOP’s Board of Directors Co-Chairs.

Eskin’s leadership will be crucial in building upon the momentum created by Baum, who is stepping down after six years as CEO. Baum expanded STOP’s programs, raised its national profile, and developed initiatives with industry and government to improve food safety nationwide.

The co-chairs added, “It is difficult to say goodbye to Mitzi, but we know STOP’s future is in superbly capable hands with Sandra.”

Jeff Almer, food safety advocate and STOP constituent, adds his praise for Eskin. “My mother, a two time cancer survivor, was one of nine people who died in the Salmonella outbreak in 2009 due to tainted peanut butter. I know how important it is to have strong, clear food safety leadership. Sandra has always been a tireless champion for consumer protection. I am confident she’ll take STOP to new heights in the fight to end foodborne illness.”

At the USDA, Eskin held several leadership positions including Acting Under Secretary for Food Safety and Deputy Under Secretary. Before joining USDA, Eskin spent 12 years as the Project Director for Food Safety at The Pew Charitable Trusts, advocating for food safety reform and the passage of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), and previously as the Deputy Director of the Produce Safety Project at Georgetown University. She has also served on several federal advisory committees, providing strategic policy advice related to foodborne illness surveillance, consumer information on prescription drugs, and food safety. Eskin holds a J.D. from UC Law-San Francisco (formerly Hastings College of the Law) and a B.A. from Brown University.

About Stop Foodborne Illness (STOP): STOP is a national public health nonprofit organization. Founded by individuals who have experienced the devastating impact of foodborne illness, STOP is dedicated to being the consumer voice for food safety issues and advocating for stronger food safety policies at the local, state, and national levels.