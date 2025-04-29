Strategic Sourcing International (SSI) Announces Mark Garcia as New Vice President and General Manager of Your Way*Fresh 

Monterey, CA – Strategic Sourcing International (SSI), the parent company of Your Way*Fresh, is proud to announce the appointment of Mark Garcia as Vice President and General Manager of Your Way*Fresh, a leading provider of fresh-cut fruits, vegetables, and grab-and-go solutions for the foodservice industry.

A seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience in the foodservice and fresh produce industry, Mark Garcia brings a unique blend of culinary expertise, brand-building success, and strategic sales leadership to the role. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and the University of New Mexico, Garcia is also currently pursuing his Executive MBA at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Mark’s impressive career includes leadership roles at powerhouse brands like Avocados from Mexico, B&W Quality Growers, and McCormick Kitchens. He has driven award-winning marketing campaigns, scaled national sales efforts, and consistently delivered significant growth across both foodservice and retail sectors.

“We’re excited to welcome Mark Garcia” said Chip Walker, President and CEO of PRO*ACT. “Mark’s deep understanding of culinary trends, operational excellence, and brand strategy aligns perfectly with the growth goals of Your Way*Fresh. Under his leadership, Your Way*Fresh is well positioned to expand its reach, enhance customer value, and elevate its national presence.”

As Vice President and General Manager, Garcia will lead the company’s strategic direction, operations, and growth initiatives, focusing on expanding Your Way*Fresh’s impact as a trusted fresh-cut solution provider.

About Strategic Sourcing International (SSI)

SSI is the holding company behind a family of produce and supply chain companies that support fresh food distribution across North America. SSI’s portfolio includes industry leaders such as PRO*ACT, Your Way*Fresh, and others—each focused on innovation, sustainability, and delivering fresh solutions from field to fork.

About Your Way*Fresh

Your Way*Fresh specializes in fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, custom blends, and grab-and-go meal solutions designed for foodservice operators. The company is committed to providing high-quality, consistent, and safe products with a focus on customer-specific needs and regional service. As part of the SSI family, Your Way*Fresh leverages strong sourcing partnerships and supply chain efficiencies to serve customers nationwide.