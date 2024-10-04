Striking Port Workers to Return to Work Friday as Negotiators Reach an Agreement on Wages

New York — Striking members of the International Longshoremen’s Association will be back to work at the ports on Friday [Oct. 4], the union announced Thursday evening, as the union and the management group representing shipping lines, terminal operators and port authorities have reached a tentative deal on wages.

The agreement on wages amounts to a $4-per-hour raise for each year of the six-year contract, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told CNN. That amounts to a first year raise of just over 10% of the current contract’s top pay of $39 an hour. With the five subsequent pay hikes it would raise wages by 62% over the life of the contract

The union agreed to extend the contract it had with the United States Maritime Alliance, the management group known as USMX, which represents shipping lines, terminal operators and port authorities. That deal, which had expired at the end of Monday, will be now extended until January 15 and have the union members back on the job while the final details are worked out in a full agreement and it is ratified by the rank-and-file.

