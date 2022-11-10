Strong Satsuma Season Projected from Sweet Valley Citrus Region

Sweet Valley Citrus Region – A heavy crop of Satsuma mandarins from the Sweet Valley Citrus Region are maturing and will begin shipping about two weeks ahead of the 2021 season. “The 2022 crop looks great,” exclaimed Kim Jones, current president of Cold Hardy Citrus Association. “Color break has been early, brix is already testing as high as 11 which indicates exceptionally sweet, flavorful fruit, and we predict the volume to be higher than anticipated.”



Satsumas are an easy-to-peel, medium to large size mandarin variety, and are seedless. While not always uniform in shape and color (some green tinge is normal), the fruit is always exceptionally fresh, sweet and flavorful.



The Sweet Valley Citrus region covers a tri-state zone throughout North Florida, South Alabama and South Georgia. These growing areas share unique soil and weather that make Sweet Valley Citrus so exceptional. The Sweet Valley Citrus Region represents a resurgence of Southern citrus groves and is a great success story for American agriculture. This area was not effected by recent storms, including hurricane Ian, which had more of an impact on groves in Southwestern Florida.



All Sweet Valley Citrus is grown on local family farms, tree-ripened, and shipped daily from farmer-owned packing facilities. Satsuma labels grown in the area include grower brands such as Southern Sassies, Southern Juicys and Cherokee Jewel. Non-branded packaged and bulk fruit is also available.



“Satsumas are an early winter delight and consumer favorite for the holiday season,” said Mark Clikas Vice-President of the Cold Hardy Citrus Association. “We started shipping in early November, with full production available through December and possibly into January.”



The special growing conditions in the Sweet Valley region are perfect for other varieties of citrus too, and Sweet Valley Cara Cara oranges, along with Tango, Kishu and Shiranui mandarins, will be shipping November to mid-January as well.



Visit sweetvalleycitrus.com or contact hello@sweetvalleycitrus.com for more information.

About Sweet Valley Citrus

The Sweet Valley Citrus brand was created by the Cold Hardy Citrus Association, a 501(c)(5) organization established in 2017 to ensure all producers in the region have a unified voice in an emerging industry, and to provide education on best farming practices. Members include growers, handlers, shippers and allied businesses. For more information visit sweetvalleycitrus.com.