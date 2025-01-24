Study Shows Longer-Term Mixed Nut Consumption May Reduce Cardiovascular Risk in Older Adults

BARCELONA, Spain — Results from a study funded by the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council have been published in the journal Nutrients.[1] The study showed that longer-term consumption of mixed nuts may lower cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk in older adults with obesity or overweight, potentially aiding in the development of accessible dietary interventions to improve cardiovascular health in at-risk populations.

The newly published study builds on earlier research that showed consuming mixed nuts over a long-term period significantly reduced total and LDL (‘bad’) cholesterol levels. It aimed to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the relationship between nut consumption and lipoprotein-related CVD risk.

The study found that eating mixed nuts significantly improved blood lipid levels, creating a more heart-healthy profile, including changes in certain lipoprotein subclasses related to better heart health. The results provide deeper insights into how nuts can influence blood lipids.

Dr. Peter Joris and Dr. Kevin Nijssen from Maastricht University, Netherlands, stated, “Based on these results, we have concluded that incorporating mixed nuts into the diet may contribute to reduce the risk of CVD in older adults.”

The study was a randomized, controlled crossover trial that analyzed the effects of the daily consumption of mixed nuts on lipoprotein particle levels in older adults with obesity or overweight. Twenty-eight participants completed two 16-week phases: a control period with no nut consumption and an intervention period where they consumed 60 grams/day of mixed nuts (15 g each of walnuts, pistachios, cashews, and hazelnuts). The two phases were separated by an 8-week washout period. The investigators evaluated the effect of nut consumption on lipoprotein particle numbers, sizes, and lipid content across various lipoprotein subclasses using an advanced NMR metabolomics platform.

