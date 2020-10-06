Study Shows More Households are Purchasing Potatoes

Fresh potato sales increased significantly from July 2019 through June 2020, and so did the number of households buying potatoes. Eighty-eight percent of households purchased potatoes on an average of 10 times during the 52-week period.

This was a significant increase for fresh potatoes, which are already a staple item in households.

During 2019, consumers purchased fresh potatoes, on average, seven times in 83% of households. Potatoes continued to be bought most often with bread, milk, eggs, onions, and other staple household items.

However, consumers increased their basket sizes all around the store, including baskets with fresh potatoes.

The basket study conducted with IRI showed baskets with potatoes in them averaged $85.58, and almost half of that when they were not in the basket.

Potatoes USA accepts no liability for the content of these reports, or for the consequences of any actions taken on the basis of any information contained herein.

Fresh Potato In-Store Consumer Profile